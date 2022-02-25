Makinde appoints sole administrator for 3SC

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Olaniyan Babatunde, as the sole administrator of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan, by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to the statement, the governor, in an appointment letter signed on his behalf by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, congratulated Olaniyan.

He urged the new appointee, who is a former deputy speaker of the State House of Assembly, to discharge his duties with absolute loyalty, dedication, and diligence.

The statement further revealed that Olaniyan holds a Bachelor of Education degree in Kinetics and Health Education from the University of Ibadan.

“He is a Nigerian Football Grade 1 Referee, who has also occupied the seat of Chairman, Oyo State Football Referee Academy since 2004.

“He has also served as Premier League Football Match commissioner since 2010,” the statement read.

(NAN)