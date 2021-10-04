Makinde committed to development of Oyo state – Esuola

The Board Chairman of Oyo State Community Social and Development, Agency (CSDA), Hon Babatunde Esuola Monday said Gov Seyi Makinde is committed to the development of Oyo state.

Hon Esuola stated this in Ibadan while speaking with journalists after giving a report of the agency’s performance and 2022 budget.

According to the PDP Chieftain and former member of Oyo state House of Assembly, there is no doubting the fact that Gov Makinde has performed tremendouy well in the development of the state.

Hon Esuola maintained that many residents have felt the impact of the Makinde-led government in nearly all the major sectors .

While lauding Makinde for the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive which brought the state to the 4th position in the whole country, the CSDA Board Chairman commended the governor for the judicious use of IGR in infrastructural upliftment and prompt payment of salary, and employment of the youth in the state

The PDP Chieftain reiterated his unflinching support for the governor as the leader of the party in Oyo state and urged him to continue with his gesture of providing dividends of democracy.