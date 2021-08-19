Makinde pledges support for Air Peace as airline deepens flight into Ibadan

Oyo state Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde has pledged the state’s support for Air Peace as part of efforts to encourage flight operations into the Ibadan airport by airlines in Nigeria.

Makinde spoke at the inaugural flight of the leading airline into the airport with the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft that was received by the Olubadan of Ibadan, His Highness, Oba Saliu Adetunji among others on Tuesday.

The Oyo state Governor said the coming of Air Peace airline to the state is a big relief to the teaming city travelers as the airline has immediately “crashed the airfare from Ibadan to Abuja to affordable level”.

Governor Makinde, who said the state would make the route an economically viable one for the airline, added: “The coming of Air Peace will strengthen and enhance the economy of the state. We have a dry Port here that will facilitate the clearing of goods in record time. This will take the stress off importers in the state and neighbouring states and save them the stress of going to Lagos port to clear goods”.

Speaking, the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, promised to link Ibadan to every geo- political zone of the country.

He also said opening of the Ibadan route is part of the airline’s “no-city-left-behind” aimed at interconnecting various cities across.