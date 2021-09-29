Makinde presents N294.5bn 2022 budget to Oyo Assembly

Governor Seyi Makinde Wednesday presented N294,515,445,107 billion appropriation bill for year 2022 fiscal to the Oyo state House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget tagged: “Budget of Growth and Opportunity,” the governor stated that the budget is about N24.8billion lower than that of 2021 which stood at N318.8billion.

The governor stated that in the 2022 budget, while allocation for capital expenditure stands at N156billion (52.97 percent) of the budget, the recurrent expenditure was put at slightly above N138.5billion (47.3 percent)

In the estimate, infrastructure got the highest allocation with N75.6billion (21.19 percent). It was followed by education which got N54.2billion (20.87 percent), health, N15.9bn (5.23 percent) and agriculture which got N11.798billion (4.54 percent).

The governor stated that in keeping with his administration tradition in the last two years, the administration embarked on Townhall meetings on the 2022 budget and gave stakeholders the opportunity to contribute towards the direction of the budget.

He stated that based on feedback from the people, the budget for the 2022 fiscal year was prepared. He said, “I have the honour of presenting to the House this N294,516,445,107.00, 2022 budget proposal.”