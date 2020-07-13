Makinde proposes N3bn for Oyo water supply

Chairman Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Najeem Omirinde Monday disclosed that

Governor Seyi Makinde has proposed N3 billion investment plan for water supply in the state.

Omirinde, who stated this while featuring on a radio programme in Ibadan, said this is in demonstration of the present administration’s commitment towards making water available at major cities and rural areas in and across the state.

The RUWASSA chairman said of the N3 billion water investment plan, N500 million was dedicated to repair of faulty public boreholes throughout the state to ease people of the burden of contributing money towards such purpose.

“Governor Makinde has set aside N3billion water investment plan for immediate solution for water problem in Oyo state and from this, the sum of N500million will be used for repair of faulty boreholes in all public areas,” he said.

Her added that: “The governor has assured the people of the state of his readiness to make water available, both from the surface (dam) and from the deep ground, to ease the burden of our people’s quest for water.”

He disclosed that towards this, the agency has contacted chairmen of all local government areas and their Local Community Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to submit lists of ten of such faulty boreholes in each community.