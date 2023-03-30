Makinde the biblical David or Lionel Messi of Oyo modern politics? 

BAYO AGBOOLA from Ibadan recalls the victory predictions as well as the tensions that characterised the Oyo state governorship and State Assembly elections.

Call him Lionel Messi of modern day politics in Oyo state or liken him to the biblical David, the giant killer in Oyo state politics, going by the outcome of the March 18 governorship and the House of Assembly elections in the Pace Setters state, it will not be out of place.

How Makinde predicted his victory

Governor Seyi Makinde, some months ago, minced no words in boasting while on a live programme on an Ibadan-based radio station that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would record 100% success in the 2023 general elections, especially, when it comes to the governorship election.

Little did most of the people in the state, especially, political observers take the governor’s projection or prediction seriously especially with the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections results on February 25 which saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) recording a landslide victory in the state.

Apart from winning the presidential election, the APC also won the three senatorial seats and eight of the 12 House of Representatives seats so far concluded in the state.

Tension in Oyo before March 18

It is no longer news that few hours to the March 18 elections, the state was tension-soaked amidst the gale of endorsements, collapsing of parties’ structures and other political abracadabra towards the governorship election as well as the House of Assembly elections across the 33 local government areas of Oyo state.

While all these were ongoing, political giants in the state left no stone unturned at sustaining their worth and influence in the state’s political circle all towards having the day in the March 18 polls.

Appeals to vote Makinde

Few hours to the D-day, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state came up with its projection that Governor Makinde would win the March 18 polls convincingly by clearing the votes of nothing less than 29 local governments in the state.

The party through its state publicity secretary Engr. Akeem Olatunji said, “as we approach the last days of this electioneering period, we believe there is need to remind our people of the options before them as we go into Saturday’s election.

“One is that of sustainable accelerated development agenda which governor Seyi Makinde represents and the return of Oyo state back to our dark era where civil servants are owed their rightful salaries at the end of the month, non payment of pensions and gratuities to pensioners and retirees, retrogressive economy and more that characterized 2011–2019 which Folarin represents.

“It is a choice between marching forward to the modern Oyo state of our dreams under the leadership of Governor Makinde or return back to the dark days of avoidable deaths of pensioners and anguish of civil servants at both state and local government levels.”

In a statement, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, stressed, “we appeal to our people to think of their children, think of the kind of society you want them to grow in, think about the abundant life that awaits them if Governor Makinde is allowed to finish the accelerated development agenda for a modern Oyo state which he already started”.

He continued, “think about qualitative education at all levels under a conducive learning environment for your children, choose right without any ill-conceived sentiments, choose Makinde and vote PDP on Saturday”.

Clear signs of victory

Hours after the conclusion of the March 18 polls, PDP in another statement by its Publicity Secretary in Oyo state, Akeem Olatunji declared that results gathered from both the Seyi Makinde’s Situation Room and that of the ruling party clearly showed landslide victory for the governor who is currently leading with a very wide margin across the 33 local governments.

He stressed, “we want to say that this election was a keenly contested one by all parties and their candidates but in the end, the ultimate will of the God through the good people of Oyo state has prevailed as manifested in the results obtained so far from all the polling units, wards, and 33 local government areas of the state.

In the light of this, we want to state unequivocally that even though there hasn’t been an official declaration by INEC yet, we are fully abreast of the results from the 33 local government which clearly reflect the wish and decision of the good people of Oyo state.

“We therefore, call on our brothers, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oloye Teslim Kolawole Folarin and Accord, Chief Bayo Adelabu to in the spirit of sportsmanship put a call through to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde to personally congratulate him.

“This act will not only be remarkable in our political history but also send a strong message to political supporters and followers that politics is a game that is never worth the life or blood of anyone because in the end, it is the choice of the people that ‘ll have the day.

Makinde’s victory speech

Governor Makinde while speaking last Saturday on his election victory wasted little or no time in going down the memory lane saying, “This victory is our victory and a victory for the people of Oyo state.

“First, I have to thank my leaders and elders that we both campaigned together and there was never a dull moment. During the tour, they stood firmly behind me.

“So, I am using this opportunity to thank them. Towards the end of the campaign, the war began to get tough as the issue of religion was brought to the fore. People like Baba Seriki Adeojo, who had even said he is no longer interested in party politics, came here to address the matter.

“Even behind the scenes, Baba Koleoso was working for me. He travelled many times from Ibadan to Saki because of my re-election. I thank Baba Bayo Akande too. I appreciate Baba Kola Daisi, who also supported me massively. He did not even mind the fact that his son was also a contestant for the Senate in another party, he stood by me.

“Mama Mutiat Ladoja went everywhere with us and she is still in the studio with us as we speak. Agba Oye Lateef Oyelade, Ambassador Adefowope equally played a major role. My good brother, Engineer Dotun Sanusi did wonderfully well.

He called several meetings I was not even part of, just to make sure I achieved re-election. I appreciate the Aare Musulumi, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola, Baales and Mogajis, League of Imams, Olubadan-in-Council, fathers of the faith, Nigerian Union of Teachers, artisans, civil servants, NULGE, market men and women as well as the good people of Oyo state.

These were people that stayed through for me. And if you look at the analysis of the votes, we won all the wards in Ibadanland. Let me also use this opportunity to appreciate Mrs Florence Ajimobi, who supported me as well as other APC members. She did not mince a word to say, look, Seyi, you are doing well in Oyo state and you need to continue. I also want to thank the political parties that collapsed their structures to support me,”

According to Governor Makinde in Oyo state, “we have 127 electoral wards and almost 3,000 polling units and won everywhere. If you go to Oyo, we won all our House of Assembly candidates too. In Ogbomoso in 2019, out of five local governments, we lost four and won one.

“But this time around, we cleared all the LGs and the same thing happened in Ibarapa. In Oke-Ogun, we did well too. The issue of the electioneering campaign is behind us now and we are to battle the issue of governance now. This is our state and commonwealth and we must make sure we move our state forward.”

Results as declared by INEC

The governorship election result as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the Returning Officer for Oyo state, Prof Adebayo Bamire Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile Ife saw Governor Seyi Makinde polling 563,756 votes by winning in 31 of the 33 local government areas of the state with the APC governorship candidate Senator Teslim Folarin polling 256,686 votes to come second with the Accord governorship candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu coming distance third with 38,357votes.

Time for governance

As rightly pointed out by Governor Makinde himself, “the issue of the electioneering campaign is behind us now and we are to battle the issue of governance now.

“It is glaring that unfolding events in the next four years of his administration will go a long way in defining his rightful position in the annals of the modern day Oyo state as the impression has always been that majority of the second term governors in the country messed up with their offices in terms of governance and in making the masses reap real dividends of democracy by becoming an emperor like ruler.

