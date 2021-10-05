Makinde to Nigerians: Don’t leave terrorism, banditry fight to Army, security agencies alone

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has declared that the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry and other crimes in Nigeria deserves joint efforts of all Nigerians.

Governor Makinde said this in Ibadan on Monday while flagging off the Exercise Still Waters being undertaken in the state by the 2nd Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Amy, Ibadan.

The governor stated that it is now time for Nigerians to see the fight against criminality as not only about the military or the Police and other security agencies but “about all of us coming together as one nation, as one team to fight insecurity.”

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, Governor Makinde stressed that the Exercise Still Waters is an improved strategy against terrorism and criminality in the country, adding that the name of the operation suggested that there “is already a change in strategy and direction in fighting banditry and insurgency.”

“It gladdens my heart to be here and I want to commend the vision, effort and strategy of the new Chief of Army Staff. The military is perceived not to be civil; that they don’t have good civil relationship with the populace and perception is very important. In most operations we have had in the past, you heard Operation Crocodile Smile, Operation Scorpion”, he said.

Engr Makinde added, “You would hear names and codes that do not connote relationships with the civilians. That’s why I said I have to commend our new COAS because we are now talking about ‘Exercise Still Waters’, ‘Operation New Dawn’.

” We are talking code names of operations that civilians can relate with. So, on this note, I want to really commend the COAS because that means we have changed strategy and direction in the fight against insurgency, banditry and others. This also means the civilians can begin to look at your operations and say, indeed, they want to be part of it because we know that the fight against criminality is not a one-man show.”

While lauding the launch of Exercise Still Waters, the governor said his administration would continue to do everything within its powers to support the Army and all other security agencies in the fight against crimes.

The governor also commended the General Officer Commanding 2 Mechanised Division of Nigerian Army Odogbo, Ibadan, Major-General Gold Chibuisi, for creating a kind of platform that would bring together all security agencies, adding that with such synergy, there is an assurance of success.

“The government of Oyo State will always do everything within our powers to support the military, para-military and all the agencies of government within Oyo state that is involved in tackling criminality,” he added.