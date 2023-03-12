Makinde’s promise to hand over power to Oke Ogun indigene deceitful – PDP group

A political group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, PDP Renewal on Sunday kicked against Governor Seyi Makinde’s promise to hand over the state to an indigene of Oke-Ogun in 2027.

PDP Renewal in a statement in Ibadan by its Chairman, Mr Wole Adeduntan described the said promise as “deceitful, criminal and, exhibition of arrogance

According to the group, “the people from Oke-Ogun extraction need to find out from the governor why this kind of promise was made “when we have a few days to the election”, saying, “is it because he had realised that the people of Oke-Ogun will vote against him?”

The statement read, “The attention of our group, PDP Renewal, has been drawn to the promise made by Governor Seyi Makinde to hand over the reigns of government to an indigene of Oke-Ogun in Year 2027. We viewed this statement credited to Governor Seyi Makinde to be deceitful.”

PDP Renewal added, “Before Governor Seyi Makinde made this empty and deceitful statement, he had already promised two indigenes of Ibadan land at a different fora to help them become the governor of Oyo state in year 2027.

“In spite of our memberships in the party, Peoples Democratic Party, we believe that we should say the truths at all times. We strongly believe that the people of Oke-Ogun are very enlightened, exposed and politically mature. They will not fall to the trap of Governor Seyi Makinde.”

The group stressed, “We implore them to look into the antecedents of Governor Seyi Makinde who always break agreements. We want the people of Oke-Ogun and the state generally to cast their votes for Senator Kolawole Teslim Folarin who is contesting for the governorship election under the banner of All Progressives Congress (APC).”

