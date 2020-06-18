Makinde’s reconciliation committee not a mere talk shop – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims that the recently constituted Elders’ Steering Committee of the Oyo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by Governor Seyi Makinde would be of no consequence.

The party was reacting to an article in a social media authored by Hon Tunde Salahudeen that the committee headed by Dr Saka Balogun would end up like another Oputa Panel, a mere talk shop.

But a statement issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Engr Akeem Olatunji the PDP said: “Let it be placed on record that the setting up of the Elders’ Steering Committee of Oyo PDP was a commendable decision which is aimed at consistently building consensus and ensuring the Elders continue to take their rightful place.

“The choice of Dr. Saka Balogun is not only apt, but well deserved because he is a well-regarded elder who says his mind without mincing words.

“Besides, the chairmanship of the Elders’ Committee cannot at the same time be given to the state Chairman because as the head of the State Working Committee, the Chairman cannot be the judge in a matter that would eventually end on his table.

“It is only good that the chairman is a member of the Elders’ Committee so that he can provide necessary insights where necessary”, it said and dismissed as baseless the many claims made by the author of the offensive article.

Further, the statement said: “The governor has an Advisory Council, a huge network of elders and trusted leaders of the party whom he consults on a daily basis. He also has liaison officers in the 14 federal constituencies, who are led by respected elder, Chief Jacob Adetoro, who incidentally is also a member of the Steering Committee.

“Salahudeen’s fears that the committee, which has not even begun work, would end up like the Oputa Panel, one must say, are baseless. This is a governor, who has shown his penchant for consultation and collective effort at all times.

“He is renowned for keeping faith with his promises and has made a commitment to ensure that all legitimate concerns within the party are addressed.

“If Salahudeen is truly a member of the PDP and he has not been used by some vested interests to destroy the PDP, he should know the channel through which he can ventilate his views”.