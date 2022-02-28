Making Okra business a source of wealth in Nigeria 





Okra is a very popular and nutritious vegetable farmed and consumed by many people across the country, but some Nigerian farmers hardly see okra farming as big business. However, those who engage in the venture have lots of success stories to tell. ADEOLA TUKURU reports.

Okra farmers and traders are increasingly making brisk business as Nigerians continue to patronize the vegetable as substitute to pepper and other condiments.

They say, “you don’t just make money by farming okra, but by knowing the secrets of okra farming and following them diligently.”



One of the okra farmers and a trader at Kubwa market, Madam Gladys Okwu, explained to Business Starter that for one to reap bountifully and make gains from okra farming, the farmer must first and foremost plant on a very fertile soil in a good location, particularly flat land.

She explained that “After getting a good location, the next thing is to go for improved okra seeds. The variety I plant, matures in 40 days. I plant twice in the rainy season and once in the dry season,” the farmer disclosed.



She said once an okra farmer has chosen the right location and the right variety, the next thing to do is to keep to time and carry out good crop management practices.



“The best thing to do is to plant on ridges because it makes the soil more available to the plants, but okra also performs very well if planted on flat soil. I plant on tilled flat soil and I am getting good yield,” she said.

Detect soil for okra



According to her, an okra farmer should be very observant to detect if the soil he or she plants on is already fertile, so as to avoid waste of money by applying fertilizers that the crops don’t even need.



“Mere looking at this soil you know is rich, so I don’t apply fertilizer, not even manure, but the crops are flourishing. But if you must apply fertilizer, apply the right type at the required dosage, and at the right time as well,” she stressed.



The farmer said she weeds the farm manually when she notices that weeds have come up to a level that they will compete for nutrients with the crops, adding that, “You must also keep pests away when the need arises.”



According to the okra farmer, who also intercrops the farm with maize, she harvests the okra at four days interval lasting for about one month before starting a new farm.

Gains in okra farming

When asked to quantify the gain she makes from okra farming, she simply told our reporter: “We eat it at home and I sell to buyers to make money, which I use to supplement home needs. So, it’s profitable.”



She noted that the major challenges she faces are lack of access to land and capital to expand the farm.



Another okra farmer, Mr. Paul Oko, who agreed with the position of his colleague, said contrary to the thinking of people that okra farming is ‘petty’ business; there is so much money in it if one does it well.





Also, another okra trader, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed, 56, is generating serious cash-flow from selling of okra and other condiments.



Mohammed started in 2014 with just one basket of okra at his disposal is now able to supply to markets around his area.



‎While recounting to Business Starter, Mohammed, explained that he started the business with the sum of N2,000, but now earn over N13,000 daily from selling to consumers and also distributing to other traders.



Mohammed, who hails from Katsina state with two wives and 6 children said he is also able to fend for his family and train his children through school ‎from the business.



While explaining in not too fluent English language ,” When I came to Abuja in 2012 , I looked around for security jobs but I didn’t get any better one. In fact, I worked in one private house as a security man for almost 2 years then I realised that my salary was ‎not enough for me and my family.



“So, I gathered all I have in my savings which was just N2,000, I bought a basket of okra and displayed it in front my house”



“‎ I realised that my wares get exhausted before evening that customers come back to ask for more. I realised I sold almost all my wares in a day and so I had to get a place in Dei-Dei market, where I can display more of my okra “



“It was like a dream when I realised that I now buy more than 6 baskets in a day and sell to my customers. Some of them even place on order for parties and I also distributes to other customers, ” he said.



Challenges of preserving okra



On challenge of how he preserved his okra, Mohammed hated how many okra he lost ‎every season. According to him, for years, his okra started rotting just three or four days after harvest which made him frustrated.



“I lost almost half of my production. Worse still, I would ‎sell at a low price in the market. So in 2015, I thought that maybe I should find an okra conservative technique “.



He further explained that he tried several techniques to solve his problem. He tried storing his okra underground ‎and even in sand. He tried everything that came to his mind but without success.



Then one day, Mohammed noticed that the okra he kept next to his banana tree were not rotten. He decided to keep his okra in the ash and found out that this technique was more effective than any of the other techniques he had tried.



How to preserve okra

Fresh okra is a mainstay of cuisines from Africa, India, and the American South, as it grows heartily in tropical and subtropical climates. Before diving into the intricacies of okra recipes, learn how to store okra for both short-term and long-term use.

How to store okra

Fresh okra does not have a long shelf life. Both small pods and large pods can turn soft and mushy in two or three days. This means you have four options for storing okra after you harvest okra or bring it home from the grocery store or farmer’s market.

Refrigerated okra: If you plan to use okra the week that you bought it, store it in the refrigerator. Only wash fresh okra right before you’re about to cook with it.

The tender pods absorb water, which could allow mold to grow while it’s being stored. Instead, wrap whole, dry okra in a paper towel and place it in a plastic bag, poking holes in the bag for air circulation. Keep the whole okra in the vegetable crisper drawer of your refrigerator, and use it within the same week you bought it. Right before cooking with it, wash it in cold water.

Frozen okra: To freeze okra, begin by washing it in a colander to remove dirt and pesticides. Then pre-freeze the okra by placing either whole pods or cut okra in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for two hours; then remove it, and transfer the okra to freezer bags for long-term storage.

For the best results, consider blanching the okra before freezing it. You can do this by submerging it for three minutes in a large pot of boiling water followed by another three minutes in an ice water bath. This will preserve the okra’s natural green color and ward off freezer burn.

Canned okra: You can enjoy year-round okra with little prep time if you store it in cans or Mason jars. Blanch your okra before canning it, much as you would when freezing it. Make use of a pressure canner if you own one and know how to use it safely.

Otherwise, use the water bath canning method. Submerge sterile, airtight, sealed jars of okra and water in a large pot of boiling hot water for about fifteen minutes. Let them slowly cool and then store them in the cupboard or refrigerator. Properly canned okra will last for up to one year.