Making vulnerable persons, widows’ healthcare priority in Ebonyi

Recently, Ebonyi state Governor, Engineer David Umahi, excited the elderly and widows in the state, when he told hundreds of them at a public ceremony organized for widows, that his second term in office will put premium on the healthcare of widows, aged and vulnerable persons in the state, as enunciated in its social welfare package.

Social welfare programme Last Saturday, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State announced its government had perfected plans for better healthcare for widows and aged persons generally, in the state by next year.

The government, he said would make a provisional budget in 2019 for the health insurance of elders and windows under its social welfare programme.

The governor having disclosed this at the PA Ngele Oruta Township stadium in Abakaliki, at a party organized by the state for the widows and the elderly said was part of activities marking the 58th Independence anniversary of Nigeria and 22 years of the state’s creation.

He explained that the vision of caring for the widows, the elderly and vulnerable was a divine assignment bestowed on him.

Umahi said that the state government would henceforth put in place adequate plans to celebrate these classes of people every three months in a year, adding that care rendered to them tantamount to services to God which never passes unrewarded.

Regular health outreach He further charged the council chairmen and coordinators of Development Centres in the state to take a cue from the gesture and devise plans for regular health outreach to the widows and the elderly in their various domains, adding that the prayers of these group of people have contributed immensely to the successes recorded by his administration.

Umahi noted: “I know very well the word of God concerning looking after widows and the elders and that’s the highest prayer anybody can say to himself or herself.

“So, we are very confident that God is at peace with what we are doing and that’s why no matter how hard it is, we will continue to do it…

“What we do for the widows and elders are what we do to God and there are rewards for that.

“We are going to put in our 2019 budget a medical programme for the widows and the elderly in Ebonyi State.” Umahi who seized the occasion to warn the opposition never to contemplate manipulating the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies to thwart the will of the people come 2019 general elections, stressed that in any event of such, the people would equally match it with their art of defense He stressed: “If you use people that are supposed to be taking care of people, guarding them and they turn against the people, the people will now go and learn the art of defense of terrorism.” In their separate speeches, the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Umahi on Religion and Welfare matters, Reverend Father Abraham Nwali and the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Samuel Okoronkwo, who was also, the chairman of the occasion, described the gesture by the governor as first of its kind since the creation of the state.

Annual ritual They noted that the governor from inception of his administration has made the event an annual ritual which bore great testimony to his compassionate and welfarist policy of governance.

Nwali who admonished the elders to be sensitive to their health, urged the widows to anchor their utmost trust in God, praying for the State always.

In a vote of thanks, Chief Vincent Nwode who spoke for the group appreciated the Governor immensely for the gesture which he described as rare.

He cautioned the Ebonyi North and Central zones of the state popularly known as the Umuekumenyi people not to interfere with the equity process in the political leadership of the State by fielding gubernatorial candidates come 2019 and emphasized that Governor Umahi’s second tenure was a right rather than a privilege.

He urged all citizens of the state to secure their Permanent Voter Cards as their only weapon to secure the deserved return of Imagination in next year’s election.

Equity and justice Nwode said: “equity and justice demands that whatever went to the North and Central should go to the South.

“Some of us are privileged to have participated in the struggle and the Late Ezeogo (Akanu Ibiam) was the key the success of this State’s creation “Therefore, his zone must not be denied their equal chance.

“I therefore beg my brothers from the Abakaliki bloc not to interfere with this system.

“Whoever is thinking of taking over in 2019 is challenging God and those who fought for the creation of this State..

“Ebonyi South and Governor David Umahi should be given his next tenure.

The windows and elders numbering over six thousand went home with cash and material gifts from the governor.

While the state governor unfolded the healthcare package for the elderly and vulnerable in the state, it would be recalled that last year, a semblance of the programme benefited scores of widows.

The state government in its empowerment programme set aside about 1,710 vulnerable persons drawn from the 13 local government areas of the state for empowerment.

The state government embarked on the empowerment programme with a view to touching lives of atleast, 10 each from the 171 wards in the state.

According to Blueprint investigations, the details of the empowerment included screening and opening of bank accounts for the benefitting widows.

Also, they were to receive N100,000 each from the state government through the accounts to set up small-scale businesses of their choice.

Controversy over empowerment programme Rev.Fr. Dr. Abraham Nwali who was in-charge of the programme said the 1,710 benefitting widows were different from 280 others paid N10,000 each monthly by the wife of the governor, Rachel.

Nwali said the screening and opening of accounts would precedetraining of the widows on judicious use of the empowerment fund.

He urged the widows to always put GovernorUmahi and his wifein prayers so that they would succeed in their efforts to better the lots of the people of the state.

However, Blueprint checks showed that controversy surrounded the process of selection of the benefiting widows, because political stakeholders from various wards tried to outdo one another over whose nominees would eventually make the list.

At the end of the exercise many widows and vulnerable persons were unable to benefit from the package a development that created complaint galore in the atmosphere.

But time will tell if the welfare/ healthcare programme being planned for the aged in the state will meet its goal and poor widows for whom the programme is meant will not be shortchanged this time around.

