Makurdi EFCC zonal office recovers N84.2m, secures 20 convictions









The Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday said it has recovered a total sum of N84,260,183.97 and secured 20 convictions in various offences bordering on corruption within 18 months of its operation in Benue.



Acting Head of Operations, Mohammed Umar Alkali, stated this while briefing newsmen on activities of the Makurdi zonal office of the EFCC in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.



He said the zone office which covers four states including Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Taraba has also within the period received 407 petitions with 21 cases currently in various courts for trial.



He noted that the creation of the office was part of the strategies by the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to take the anti-corruption crusade closer to the people with a view to further raise the consciousness of the people particularly at the grassroots and gain their support for the corruption fight.



He said within the short period of its creation, the Makurdi zonal office of the EFCC has made remarkable achievements, sending signals to corrupt elements that it is no longer business as usual.



Alkali stated that corruption is a fight that requires the support of all to defeat, saying the EFCC believes that if the fight against corruption must be won, it was imperative for all hands to be on deck to kick out the cankerworm, which has eaten deep into our fabrics.



“Ladies and gentlemen, corruption fighting is undoubtedly not an easy task and needs all hands to be on deck to end it.



“This is what informed the decision of the EFCC to vigorously focus on preventive measures through its various enlightenment and sensitisation programmes in line with the dictates of the EFCC Act, 2004, with a view to get a buy-in from the people especially the common masses who often times are the victims.



“There is no gainsaying that corruption is the bane of our development in this country. Corruption is not peculiar to fraud only.



“It also entails vices such as sabotage of the system, violation of due process for personal gain, nepotism, giving jobs to unqualified people, buying certificates for employment and bribery.



“I note with concern the rate at which cases of ponzi schemes and cybercrimes popularly called yahoo-yahoo is rising by the day in the country.



“More worrisome is the attitude of some parents who not only feign knowledge of their children’s involvement in the crime, but even abet it.



“Let me also add that the commission will leave no stone unturned in bringing corrupt elements, including their accomplices to justice,” he added.