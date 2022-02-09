Malabu Oil: Abubakar counters online publication over $400m consultancy fees

An Abuja-based business man Aliyu Abubakar has countered an allegation linking him to an alleged $400 million as consultancy fee in the Malabu Oil deal.

While distancing himself from the said allegation as published by online platforms, Abubakar insisted that he did not collect any sum from anyone.

The business mogul has therefore demanded a retraction from the online platforms within 72 hours, saying failure to do so might bring about a legal action against the publishers and anyone involved in the false publication by his team of lawyers.

The statement partly reads: “Alhaji Abubakar has never acted as a consultant for the oil and gas company and did not collect $400 Million as consultancy fee and will never give in to cheap blackmail by individuals and some unprofessional internet millipedes whose job is to defame the character of people in the name of online news platforms.

“The publication is engineered by our, detractors and we will never give in to cheap blackmail.

“The publishers must retract and pull down the publication and tender apology within 72 hours. A team of my lawyers headed by a Senior Advovate of Nigeria have been briefed to take legal action against the publishers.”