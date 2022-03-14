Malagi: Boosting APC’s visibility, unity ahead 2023

Blueprint Publisher Mohammed Idris Malagi (MIM) was recently in Minna to strengthen the Niger state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC). AIDELOJE OJO reports that the visit also opened a new page in the political aspiration of the Kaakaki Nupe who has signified interest to occupy the state’s seat of power in 2023.

In the early hours of Tuesday, February 22, 2022 (7.00am to be precise), a tumultuous crowd of party members and close associates enveloped the Minna City Gate to welcome Blueprint Publisher Mohammed Idris Malagi who was on a visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat. Malagi’s convoy soon arrived and was immediately swallowed up in the crowd. Many songs in praise of the astute politician were rendered as the political train surged towards the party office. The movement became even slower as many other party stalwarts joined to become part of the triumphant entry of the party chieftain on a mission to equip the Niger state chapter of the APC.

However, while the triumphant crowd was pushing forward breathing for space inside Minna metropolis, particularly along the Paiko – Tunga– Mobile roundabout, another unprecedented crowd of party leaders, women and youth leaders, stakeholders and local government executives, led by the APC state chairman, Hon Zakari Jinkatoro, also gathered at the state secretariat of the party. Moments later, the newspaper proprietor who is also the Kaakaki Nupe, stepped into the warm embrace of the party chair amidst celebrations and jubilations by party supporters.

Heroic welcome

Call it a heroic welcome, it will not be far from being one, especially when considered against the backdrop of residents who trooped out to welcome the governorship aspirant into the state. Putting it mildly, the general atmosphere could be likened to a presidential campaign rally. Even though, it turned out to be one, the event was not really planned to be a rally, but a special mission and visit by Malagi to the APC secretariat. But lo and behold, the enthusiastic supporters who took over the major streets of Minna to dance out their hearts soon transformed the event into a rally of sort.

Political observers shared the view that Minna residents had never turned up in this number to welcome any politician in the past. Also, thousands of passengers who had boarded tricycles also known as Keke NAPEP on one mission or the other to various destinations, joyously joined in the warmth reception for Malagi’s entourage while many of them struggled to pick posters heralding his intent as the next governor of Niger state come 2023.

And by the time Malagi got to the APC secretariat, posters of his governorship aspiration for 2023 had flooded Minna. Political analysts said such acceptance in Minna and by implication, in Niger state, at a first visit, clearly sent a clear signal that the Kaakaki Nupe is a candidate to beat in the race to Niger State Government House Minna come 2023. It is apparent that the media entrepreneur and public relations guru has warmed himself into the hearts of many people of the state even before seeking the mandate to govern the Hydro Power State in 2023.

An APC stalwart and staunch Malagi supporter who simply identified himself as Mohammed Yusuf, told Blueprint that “ we are elated to welcome our next governor in 2023 InshaAllau. We have been calling on him to contest the race.

“Today, I am happy that he has listened to our clarion call to serve. As you can see, the crowd of supporters who have gathered here today is an indication of the popularity of Malagi in Niger state as a grassroots mobilise.”

Also speaking, a popular restaurant operator in Tunga area of Minna, Madam Peace, said business was more than tripled on that day with many people coming to eat food from the crowd at her restaurant.

She said: “On that Tuesday, I saw a large crowd shouting Malagi. I saw the man, he is handsome and looks more matured to be a governor than all those who have been making noise in Minna. I think he has the quality and capacity to govern the state and I hope these politicians will give him the opportunity.”

Madam Peace is not alone in her thought as the short but exciting visit by the publisher, has become the “talk of town” with many residents of Niger state getting enthusiastically interested in the discussion.

For instance, at Mobil roundabout, Ibrahim Alhaji Usman, a fruit seller who could not hide his love for the upright politician, permanently pasted Malagi’s governorship posters, with the inscription ‘MIM FOR GOVERNOR’ on his kiosk.

He told our reporter that he became an ardent supporter of Malagi for Governor of Niger state 2023, the moment he came in contact with the crowd of his supporters and admirers. “Honestly, when I saw the man, I knew he is the kind of person we need as next governor of Niger state. I was very happy to see him, and I wanted to give him a slice of water melon to welcome him to Minna to show my solidarity, but I could not penetrate the overwhelming crowd,” Usman enthused.

In his view, apart from not being like any other aspirant in the race, Malagi is a man whose clear vision for good governance has gotten the buy-in of the Nigerlites.

The APC package

And at the conference hall of the APC state secretariat, the crowd was another thing entirely when Malagi and his entourage arrived. In fact, some put it at thrice the original capacity of the hall. And from Jikantoro to all other party chieftains, it was time to hear from the man of the moment. And when he picked up the microphone, the unity of the party and the need to consolidate on the past gains formed the thrust of his talk. He would not dwell on his ambition, but rather on the need to strengthen the APC and position it for victory in 2023.

“Mr. Chairman and Honourable party Executives, so far, I have supported the APC in Niger state because I believe this is the party for the people from all ramifications. That is why I am ensuring the consolidation of its gains at all levels. I will also continue to support activities of the party whenever I am reached out to,” Malagi said.

And to show the kind of politician he is, he would not make a promise to be fulfilled at a later date. The live unveiling of the packages sent frenzy round the hall with the shout of Malagi seizing the airspace. Clearing his voice and pausing for the rousing ovation to subside before rolling out the package, the PR giant said: “May I also at this juncture present my modest contribution for the progress, unity and development of the party as follows?”

At this point, the party chair nodded as Malagi continued to unfold the total package of 31 Sharon buses and N43 million in donation to the party. Inside the package was an allocation of 3 vehicles and N15million to the state secretariat of the party, the three zonal offices of the party got allocation of one vehicle and one million naira each, while each of the 25 local government offices of the party received one APC logo branded Sharon vehicle and one million naira.

As the ovation came to its lowest ebb, Jikantoro found his voice out of joy to say ‘thank you very much’. He added that the gesture would go a long way in strengthening the party in the state.

Declaration to run for 2023

Although it was obvious from the movement and slogans of the cheering supporters that Niger state governorship in 2023 was in clear view for Malagi, he never mentioned it in his address to the party stalwarts. According to him, his mission at the party secretariat was to equip the party and not to declare his political aspiration. So, he wanted to leave without any reference to this important project already keyed into by majority of the people in the state.

However, curious journalists wouldn’t allow him until he answered the question on his perceived aspiration to succeed Abu Lolo (as incumbent Governor Abubaka Sani-Bello is called) in 2023. As he picked the microphone, journalists adjusted to vintage positions to capture his response as supporters and party members became more alert with ears wide open not to miss any word in his response.

The Kaakaki Nupe looked at the reporters and then at the crowd of supporters who had become very curious about the question eager to hear him speak on his aspiration.

At this point, he returned his look to the reporters and said: “You want me to let the cat out of the bag. Yes it is true that I am aspiring to become the next governor of Niger state. Although, today I have come to the party office to identify with the platform I will use for my aspiration. My mission is not to declare my aspiration here but since you have asked the question, I want to tell you that I am in the race for the governor of Niger state.”

The response immediately threw the entire hall into some electrifying moments, with songs of praise filling the air as party loyalists, admirers and close associates took to dancing steps to welcome the Malagi’s declaration for 2023.

Political analysts believe that Malagi’s strategic visit to Miina and the subsequent opening up on his intention to run for the governorship of Niger state has opened a new page in the political history of the state.

However, critics would not want to share same view, having been dazed with the uncommon magnanimity and generous donation to strengthen the party by Malagi. The bone of contention is that Malagi’s gesture towards strengthening his party might confer on him some kind of advantage over others also in the race.

But an APC stalwart who spoke to Blueprint under anonymity dismissed this as myopic view emanating from those who have nothing to offer the party.

The source said: “Malagi has not stopped any person from making their donations, so people should not discredit his good gesture which has given life to the party in Niger state. The problem has always been that members want to take from the party without giving to it. However, Malagi has proven to everybody that he wants to strengthen the platform on which he intends or wants to run. He deserves commendations and not castigation.”

Chieftains endorse aspiration

From the entourage of Malagi and those seated with him at the APC secretariat, it was clear that the governorship aspirant has a very solid support base. Apart from the presence of numerous political leaders from all over the state, elder statesmen and political big wigs of the party rallied round him in every step, suggesting a demonstration of high level endorsement of Malagi’s aspiration.

It is pertinent to note that the list of very important dignitaries/personalities who accompanied Malagi to the Minna event cannot be exhausted here. However, it is very significant to specially recognise the presence of former Deputy Governor of Niger state and former Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto. Pundits argued that Ibeto is a strong political power broker who has established viable structures all over the state and that his association with Malagi has given the governorship aspirant an edge over his rivals.

Analysts have also argued that the fortunes of the Niger APC turned to the best in 2014 when Ibeto pulled his political structure from the ruling PDP as a serving deputy governor to defect to APC shortly before the general elections. It was learnt that over seven federal and state lawmakers then moved with Ibeto into APC.

It could be said that the coming of Ibeto to APC in 2014 resulted in huge victory for the party and sent the PDP out of the seat of power. Also, lawmakers loyal to Ibeto have continued to stand by him and would do same in Malagi’s governorship aspiration. The roll call of present and former federal and state legislators who accompanied Malagi on his mission to the APC secretariat is an attestation to this assertion.

The long list of lawmakers included among others former Senator representing Niger North, Senator Ibrahim Musa and former Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Hon. Marafa Guni who is still a serving member of the Niger state House of Assembly.

The 2023 governorship aspiration of Malagi appears to have been sealed and delivered with his acceptance by the Ibeto bloc.

In an interview with Blueprint, Ibeto said the unity of the party is sacrosanct, adding that Malagi has displayed the high character mind to be able to forge ahead with this unity if given the opportunity to become the next governor of the state.

Ibeto said: “Malagi has no doubt done a lot to furnish political structures across the state in view of his governorship aspiration. I am impressed with his efforts and I can assure you that he has my support.”

The former envoy explained that the package of support to the party rolled out by Malagi during the visit would go a long way in meeting some of the logistic challenges facing the state chapter of APC and improve the party’s visibility.

Corroborating Ibeto, Senator Musa said peace has finally returned to the APC in the state after some disagreements, adding that this peace and unity of the party should be protected beyond 2023.

“The Blueprint Publisher, Mohammed Idris Malagi, has the maturity and capability to build on the solid foundation already laid by His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello if given the opportunity in 2023. This is why we are rallying around him. You will see more of us when campaigns are opened,” he said.

Party’s visibility enhanced

Malagi’s gesture has no doubt began to yield fruitful results. Checks by our correspondent revealed that the visibility of the party has become more pronounced in the state because of the APC logo branded vehicles donated by the governorship hopeful. It was observed that APC is the first and only party to have rolled out branded vehicles in Niger state so far in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

An APC chieftain, Adamu Idris told Blueprint that the vehicles donated by the Kaakaki Nupe and governorship hopeful are now often seen in Minna streets and elsewhere in the stat, describing it as an indication that the party is repositioning itself in the consciousness of the people even before the 2023 general elections campaign kicks off.

“With these vehicles, we have begun to see more of the APC as a party in our society even before political activities gain momentum. Although APC is very popular in Niger state, but the memories of residents are getting more refreshed daily with the movement of these party vehicles. I will call on others to emulate Malagi as a pacesetter,” Idris said.

From whatever angle one may want to view the donations to the party by the Blueprint Publisher and Kaakaki Nupe, it is clear that the good intentions of the governorship aspirant are undisputable. This package is by all means, a lifeline to the party and this is appreciated by its leadership.

A simple ‘thank you very much’ will do for the donor and that was done by the state’s party chair.