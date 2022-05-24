Malagi has capacity to govern Niger – Campaign DG

The Director General of the Niger 2023 Malagi Governorship Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Idris Azozo, has explained that his principal, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has the capacity to govern Niger state and propel it to the best economy in the country.

Azozo stated this on Monday in Minna while speaking to journalists on the successful consultation with delegates of the state All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has gone round Federal Constituencies in Niger state to consult with party delegates and I can assure you that this was very successful.”

The director general said he was highly impressed by the acceptance of Malagi for the governorship position across the state, adding that “everywhere we went, people came to welcome Malagi as their own aspirant.”

Azozo said the Kaakaki Nupe is the aspirant to beat in the party primaries scheduled for this weekend, assuring that, “Malagi has the capacity to govern Niger state. Therefore I urge Nigerlites to give him the mandate to become the next governor of Niger state.”

He said that the aspirant is the only one having business and entrepreneural experience to transform the state into a develop economy.

He said, “I have brought to our constituents a very good governorship material in the person of Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi. We can guarantee you that he would endear good governance in the state.”

He called on all residents of Niger state to disregard all the lies and misinformation against Malagi as an aspirant which he said, are aimed at smearing his reputation, adding that “when you get close to Malagi, you will understand his honesty and humility. You will also understand that he has been adequately equipped with all the qualities to govern Niger state.”

