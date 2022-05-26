Malagi to APC delegates: I’m your right choice, vote me for greater Niger

Blueprint newspapers Publisher and leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has appealed to delegates of the party to give him the mandate as the governorship candidate of the party at its primaries scheduled to hold today in Minna.

Malagi stated this, Wednesday, during an interaction with journalists at the IBB Pen House on his governorship aspiration.

He said, “I promised to make Niger state great again if elected the governor in 2023 and that will be possible when delegates vote me as the party candidate at the primaries. I therefore urge our esteemed delegates to give me the mandate as the APC flag bearer in the governorship election.”

The Kaakaki Nupe said his development blueprint of the state would be prioritised on security and general development of the state, adding: “Our government will ensure that agriculture, which is the main occupation of our people, is revitalised to stimulate the economy of the state.

“My tenure will be one of inspiration in the history of our state; we will strive to ensure that we turn around the economy, ensure that agriculture which remains the main stay and sustenance of our people is given a lift. Job creation for our teeming youths will also be vigorously pursued and engergised.”

The frontline governorship contender regretted the security challenges in parts of Niger state, which he described as a monster that must be tackled with the required measures, adding: “It is sad that many of our people in several communities have been displaced.”

Malagi, who is a public relations guru, advised journalists both in conventional and social media to guard against fake news, explaining that fake news kills.

He expressed concern that people now deliberately fabricate stories and go to town with it adding that this is too bad, we must recognise the fact that we need to live in peace for us to have a state and development and for us to take our destiny into our own hands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

