Malami bags Doctorate degree in Law from Nasarawa varsity

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), was Thursday conferred with Doctorate Degree in Law (Honourary Causa) by the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday at the Convocation Center of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Malami was honoured alongside six other distinguished Nigerians who were conferred with honorary degree by the University.

While reeling out his opening address at the programme, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Suleiman Bala Muhammad said the award followed the recommendation of the Senate and approval of the University’s Council.

According to him, the award was to acknowledge the enormous contribution of Malami as an outstanding legal professional who meritoriously deserved the conferment of the Doctorate Degree of Law (LLD) Honorary Causa award by the institution.

The Vice Chancellor(VC) Nasarawa State University professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed pointed out that the conferment of the award was an attestation of patriotism demonstrated by Malami in discharge of his duties as the chief law officer of the country.

The Vice Chancellor noted further that the conferment of the award was a recognition of Malami’s landmark and laudable service to the nation in the legal profession.

Malami in his acceptance speech congratulated the University on attainment of twenty years (20) years as an educational institution.

The President, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, the Group Managing Director of NNPC Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, a Kano based business mogul, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulrazak Balarabe and the Chief Executive Okocha Group Nigeria, Luka Okocha were all honoured at the high octane event.