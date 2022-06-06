Malami, ex-CJN Onnoghen, Agabi, others eulogise late environmentalist, Nwosu, at valedictory 



The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen; former AGF, Kanu Agabi (SAN) and other stakeholders in the legal parlance gathered in Abuja on Monday to eulogise the late environmentalist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lucius Nwosu.

All the speakers spoke at the valedictory court session held in his honour at the Federal High Court, in Abuja.

The late Nwosu is renowned for deploying the instrumentality of law to fight against environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region.

While giving his remarks, Agabi noted regrettably that, Nwosu who died at 69, departed this world before his time.

The deceased according to him was a bold and courageous legal giant who was never afraid to deploy law for fight the cause of the oppressed.

In his own speech, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, recalled the instances when Nwosu represented oil communities in the Niger Delta region affected by oil spillage and ensured they are compensated.

“Until his demise, the distinguished late Silk had applied his perseverance, doggedness and dexterity in offering excellent legal services to his numerous clients, which comprised more of the NigerDelta communities.

“He was a fighter for human rights, the legal warrior of the Niger-Delta communities and he will be remembered for easing the liability that comes with engaging the services of a lawyer by clients.

“The late learned SAN during his lifetime, defended the financially and politically powerless, whenever their rights were trampled upon.

“He detested injustice and oppression. He fought for the dignity of the human person.

“Mr. Lucius Nwosu was loved and admired by the Niger Delta people for getting justice for the environmental degradation they suffered.

“He doggedly championed their cause. He was thus a fierce environmental campaigner and activist through litigation.

“Those he litigated against dreaded and labelled him ‘Lucifer Nwosu,’but the beneficiaries actually adored him.

“He captivated, charmed, and inspired the Bar, the Bench, the legal profession, and the country as a whole. He was indeed a rare being, trusted for his integrity.

“What better illustration could there be of the humanity of the man? It is this humanity and the deep understanding of people that was seen in all aspects of his life. It came naturally to him. That is the hallmark of a great man.

“The legal profession will miss him. Humanity will sorely miss him more. Humanity has lost a great voice and defender of the freedoms and rights of the oppressed; mainly the vulnerable communities, whom he fought for with unrelenting commitment.

“Learned SAN Lucius Nwosu’s life and legacy will live forever in the annals of the legal profession in Nigeria,” Justice Tsoho said.

More than 200 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) attended the special valedictory court session, the first to be held for a private legal practitioner in Nigeria.

