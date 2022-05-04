Malami opens up on distribution of assorted cars to party delegates, officials

The Minister of Justice and Anthony General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, has denied claims in some quarters that he has distributed 80 expensive vehicles to party loyalists to actualise his gubernatorial aspiration in 2023.

The minister in an interactive session with journalists in Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday, said the rumour was nurtured by opponents whose aim was to smear his integrity.

The minister took time to explain that the said vehicles were shared by friends and associates who out of benevolent gesture decided to use their money to purchase the vehicles and distributed same to people they felt needed to have them through Khadimiyya Foundation.

“People are just busy cutting figures of the alleged distributed vehicles out of ignorance or deliberately out of mischief but the truth is, I as a person didn’t distribute a single car to anybody, even before and after my declaration.”

He further stated that two non-governmental organisations, the Khadimiyya and Khadi Malami Foundations based in Kebbi also contributed immensely to these gesture.

“So, I don’t know why people want to link me up with the distribution of the vehicles. So, in a nutshell, I repeat, I, as a minister as well as an aspirant running for the governorship election in the state under the banner of All Progressives Congress (APC), was only invited to witness the distribution programme held in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.”

He, however, stated that his opponents are afraid of his strength and unflinching support he enjoyed right from the electorates.

“So, the only way they felt they could detract attention was to nurture these false and malicious claims for cheap publicity,” he stated.

The utility cars were distributed Thursday last week in Birnin Kebbi.

They include Prado Jeeps, ML Mercedes Benz and other models amounting to several millions of naira.

