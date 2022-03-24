Malami’s absence stalls NBA’s suit against AGF

The absence of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Thursday in Abuja, stalled hearing in a suit instituted against his office by the Nigerian Bar Association NBA.

Although Malami was served with hearing notice in the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/ CS/ 77/2022, he neither appeared in court nor represented by a legal practitioner while no explanation was offered for his absence.

Counsel to the NBA, Ibrahim Sunday Ameh, SAN, expressed displeasure over the absence of Malami in court in the suit in which he is a sole defendant.

Ameh informed Justice Donatus Okoronwo that the AGF had filed a memorandum of conditional appearance and counter affidavit to the originating summons of the NBA served on him and wondered why the defendant did not deem it fit to be in court.

The senior lawyer however said since the matter was for mention, he urged the court to give an adjournment for the defendant to have another opportunity to appear in court.

Justice Okoronwo in a reaction confirmed that the AGF was duly served with the hearing notice and originating summons and had even taken steps in filing memorandum of appearance and counter affidavit on record.

He however granted the request for adjournment and fixed a new hearing date for May 12.

The Thursday proceeding was witnessed by the NBA President Olumide Akpata and a retinue of officers of the Bar in various units across the country.