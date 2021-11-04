Malami’s transformative blueprint

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has distinguished himself as a plain-speaking man. His body language, tacitly or explicitly expressed, has always been in tandem with his belief that Nigeria’s unity is unshakeable.

This he has demonstrated on many occasions on his account of stewardship as he continues to advocate and plead for a peaceful coexistence and tolerance among Nigerians; a plea misinterpreted by a few disgruntled elements to mean weakness on the part of the government.

One of the major responsibilities of government world over is to defend the territorial integrity of the country by defending the people’s rights of existence, religion and other human rights.

In Nigeria today, some of these rights have been challenged by criminal groups in the North-east, North-west, North-central, and most recently, in the South-east. They have destroyed public properties, killed security agents and civilians; including women and children.

More pertinently, the government has been prevailed upon by citizens in the South-eastern region to wade into the premediated killings and wanton destruction of properties. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by their nefarious activities within the region have tested government’s resolve to protect lives and restore peace and order in the region.

The insurrection against the state and atrocities committed by their fugitive leader targeted at their own people calling for armed uprising has vindicated the AGF, Abubakar Malami’s position that these groups were adequately sponsored to subvert governance. How are you a champion of secessionist clamouring for freedom while also holding your people in captivity on the other hand by your diabolic actions. People’s daily source of livelihood were put on hold while businesses are forcefully shutdown in strict adherence to the imposed sit-at-home.

Hate him or love him, the attorney general of the federation deserves commendation and not condemnation on his handling of the state aggressors and other splinter groups with sinister agendas inimical to the country’s unity. Unequivocally, Malami’s allegiance is to the generality of the Nigerian people as the Chief legal adviser to the government and minister for justice – he has lived up to President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy on contemporary issue of succession and national unity in Nigeria.

In retrospect, Malami has carried on gleefully to the admiration of his detractors in building national cohesion for growth and prosperity. Malami’s knowledge of the legal system and political party constitution has also helped the Buhari led government and the ruling All Progressives Congress record numerous achievements that could have stalled government activities and thrown governance into chaos.

Worried by the legal tussle in the Ondo governorship judgement of the Supreme Court in Jegede v. Akeredolu as it affects the National Caretaker Committee of the APC, there was a resolution by lawyers in the cabinet present at the meeting to deliberate on the implication of this judgment. While majority opted for the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee and postponement of the congresses which was slated for Saturday, 31st of July.

The justice minister was the lone voice in the room who insisted with logical reasons that there was no cause for alarm and that if this particular case was revisited over 100 times, the APC would still come out victorious. He opined that the Supreme Court judge who cross examined the APC principal witness saw the weakness in his petition for the PDP and he cleverly excluded making the caretaker committee chairman, Gov Mai Mala Buni, a party to the suit due to the immunity clause of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Ultimately, the ward, local government and state congresses of the APC held nationwide due to Malami’swise counsel, foresight and tenacity to sieve through the merits of the judgement and its long-term implication for the party.

The attorney-general has proved his mettle and he has continued to secure many wins for the Buhari administration. Also worthy of note is Malami’s commitment towards ending the multi-dimensional crisis facing the Lake Chad Basin states through collaborative efforts with relevant agencies. Malami keeping true to his words of ensuring that probity and accountability was the hallmark of this administration has disclosed during the presentation of the final forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Commission (NDDC) that the federal government approved N6 trillion for the NDDC in 18 years while bulk of these funds meant for the development of the region were diverted into private pockets. The AGF has assured the people of Niger-Delta that their welfare and socio-economic inclusion was a priority for the government.

Malami will go down in history as one of the most cerebral attorney-generals of the federation and minister of justice that Nigeria has ever had. His transformative blueprint has become a successful model for the Buhari led administration and he’s waxing stronger in his determination to ensure that Nigeria succeed as one indivisible entity.

Adekunle writes from Ibadan, Oyo state.