Malaria: Gombe commences transportation of 2.3m ITNs to communities

The Federal Government National Malaria Elimination Programme in collaboration with the Gombe State Malaria Elimination Programme has commenced the transportation of over 2.3 million Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) to distribution hubs (DH) conveyors in the 11 LGAs of the state.

The programme is part of the 2021 mass campaign against malaria.

Our correspondent, who is monitoring the orientation of DH conveyors and transportation of ITNs to distribution hubs in the state, reports that the orientation has taken place in all the 11 LGAs of the state ahead of the distribution exercise.

Speaking to Blueprint on the transportation of the items from various warehouses to DH, Mr Nelson Chukwu, a national representative working with the logistic stream in Gombe to offer logical support for hitch-free transport of the ITNs, said the programme has been very smooth.

“I am one of the national representatives working with logistic work stream. We call it CITAT Campaign Technical Assistant Team. We are here to support the process of the campaign; to give them logistics support and how to distribute these ITNs to the various DHs across the local governments here.

“We have the ITNs for Gombe local government; from here they will be transporting them to the various distribution hubs, where they will stay and wait for the distribution to the various households. All the ITNs will be kept in various locations near the areas and they will be shared with individual households,” he said.

Mr Chukwu said there was no challenge in the beginning but the process was very slow because it was day one. He called on the workers to do the job with sincerity, because they wouldn’t want to hear any loss of the items.

He added that the various training of ad-hoc staff took place to make sure the campaign was done successfully.