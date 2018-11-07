Malaria still a major cause of deaths in Nigeria – Expert

Malaria has been described as a major public health problem which causes high mortality and morbidity rates in Nigeria.

Country Representative of the Catholic Relief Services, Rebecca Hallam, disclosed this while speaking at the Gombe state Deputy Governor’s office during an advocacy visit.

She said that Nigeria has one of the highest burdens of malaria in the world “especially among children and pregnant women.”

“Many women and children are dying from malaria, and in view of this, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) has consistently supported the government and the people of Nigeria to reduce the morbidity and mortality due to malaria in the country.

“A vital strategy for malaria prevention is the distribution of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs). The use of LLINs is the simplest and most effective way to prevent malaria.

“The use of LLINs has shown significant reduction of malaria prevalence in Nigeria from 42 percent in 2010 to 27 percent as reported in the national Malaria indicator survey (MIS) of 2015.

“This achievement is good, but we must continue our combat against mosquitoes, and maintaining our drive towards the elimination of malaria in Nigeria,” she said.

Rebecca also appealed to the state government not to relent in its support in the distribution of over two million mosquito nets to Gombe populace as well as to support post LLIN campaign activities.

He said the state government would give its full support in ensuring improved health sector in the state.

Also speaking, the state Deputy Governor, Mr Charles Yau Iliya assured the organisation of government support on the campaign, particularly on the distribution and post campaign activities.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.