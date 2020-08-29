Mali coup: Opposition leader breaks silence, warns Military rulers

Mali’s influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, a key player in mass opposition protests this year, on Friday warned the country’s new military rulers they do not have “carte blanche” after ousting the president.

“I have asked everyone to come together for Mali. I am still asking this, but that does not mean the military has a carte blanche,” Dicko told supporters.

Military commanders who toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a coup on August 18 appear to have granted their chief the powers of head of state, but West African leaders are demanding an immediate transition to civilian rule and elections within 12 months.

Dicko has said a “radical change of governance” is needed in Mali.

“We led the fight,” he said on Friday. “People have died and the soldiers who have completed (this fight) must keep their word.”