Mali/Guinea: Involve political class in negotiation, CSOs tell ECOWAS 





The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali have urged the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) to involve the political class and CSOs in negotiations with the military authorities of the three countries.



The chief executive officer of Tuwindi, Mali, a CSO, Mr Tidiani Togola, made the call at a news conference organised in collaboration with Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), Saturday in Abuja.



Togola also called on ECOWAS commission to accompany the military authorities of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali in the identification of activities that should constitute the priorities of their transition to a normal constitutional order.



He stated the need for ECOWAS to assist in easing the sanctions decided by the commission against the three countries.



He said ECOWAS’s sanctions are certainly legal, but they are not likely to improve the resolution of the problems they address.



“That is why we advocate for the support of each country instead of sanctions, the only victims of which are the populations. The latter are often now in illusions and deviated from reality by their leaders.



“We recommend that ECOWAS assist states in identifying the highest priorities that a transition could achieve more easily than a normal political regime. These priorities should be based on the outcome of their national conference.



“Regarding Burkina Faso, we recommend that ECOWAS accompany the country in implementing the three-day roadmap and not initiate any sanctions.



“We call for the lifting of all political, individual and economic sanctions in all the three countries in transition.”



The CSOs advocated for technical and financial support from states to facilitate the return to constitutional normalcy based on a timetable that allows for the implementation of the priorities assigned to the transition.



“We plead for ECOWAS to collaborate more with CSOs and the media in the resolution of political and social crises in general and in the process of managing transition.”



Earlier, Fatou Su, Program Associates OSIWA, Senegal, decried rate of widened authoritarianism and human rights violation in West Africa.

“We are here in Abuja on advocacy mission, we have three countries in West Africa that are currently in transition and we are calling for smooth and successful transition in those countries,” he said.

