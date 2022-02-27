Mallam Adamu: A worthy political ambassador of Bauchi state

Mallam Adamu Adamu is a brainiac thinker, an intelligent philosopher, and a highly skilled writer. Reading his articles takes one through a journey of an abyss of wisdom, an ocean of knowledge, and a repository of history. He is one of the brightest minds from the North. I was always drawn to him, marvelled by his writing on the backpage of Daily Trust every Friday. His art of writing always stimulated one’s intellectual thoughts..He was an artist with his English, and a sculptor with his writing.

The way he strung his words to weave out his points and thoughts was just superb. He particularly inspired my writings and drew me to becoming a columnist and a political commentator.

Mallam Adamu’s go-to qualities are his intellect and his integrity. If President Muhammadu Buhari wants an unalloyed and unbiased take on issues, Mallam Adamu is his most trusted source. He is President Buhari’s most trusted appointee.

He was the closest aide to President Buhari, having worked with him as his senior special assistant at the Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, 28 years ago.

He later became the secretary of the fund. He was secretary to PMB’s Campaign Council, as well as the Presidential Transition Council. He was also pencilled down for PMB’s chief of staff, after the demise of Abba Kyari. Today, hardly can you find anyone that has been with PMB earlier than Mallam Adamu. You simply know what that means, having stayed and worked with him the longest. PMB reposes a lot of trust and confidence in him, and he has never betrayed him.

In an article titled, ‘Mallam Adamu: Acing Bauchi’s Educational Endowment’, I brought to the fore, the gentleman’s contributions to the development of education in Bauchi state.

He has been able to site four federal Institutions in Bauchi, namely; Airforce University in Bogoro, Bauchi South, Federal University of Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences, Azare, Bauchi North. We also have the Federal College of Education in Jama’are. Another is the Federal Technical College in Misau.

Only the Airforce University is facing challenges, regarding its take-off, but even before now, massive investments were made in purchasing certain infrastructure from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi for the take-off of the Airforce University. I had highlighted that a thorough and grid by grid look at these developments would certainly see that it is bringing massive economic and security benefits.

Bauchi state has become one huge project site, with these institutions taking off, building the hundreds of structures they need, to house their administrative blocks, their faculties, hostels, and so many other infrastructure, including roads. This means employment for staff, contracts for architects, builders, and engineers; labour for artisans, and businesses for small scaled entrepreneurs, traders and transporters. This also means admission for the thousands of students wishing and hoping to gain admissions to higher institutions that have seemed beyond their reach. The jobs and admission are, of course, of immense security advantage to the state, taking away jobless youths from the streets.

Mallam Adamu has also been able to secure many political appointments for people from Bauchi state as a whole. I am from Bauchi South and I am one of those that got an appointment among no less than 30 or more notable persons from across the state. I only heard of my appointment after the list was announced. I didn’t have to camp at his office in the Federal Secretariat with a file full of curriculum vitae.

I only got to meet him and thank him when we were sworn in. I had reason to call another appointee to notify him that his name had been announced. He also had no idea that his name was on the list of the board of one of the federal educational institutions.

Mallam Adamu has also been able to guide the reconciliatory process of bringing together aggrieved members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after the fall-out from the 2019 elections. Even though the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is presently on strike, they have never had it as rosy as during Adamu’s tenure as education minister. Phenomenal work has also been achieved by the ministry through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, programmes and policies.

Research is at its highest in federal institutions as government has increased funding for research activities.

I came across a lot of political brick bat on Adamu, as a suitable candidate for Bauchi gubernatorial elections. Adamu is the leader of the party in Bauchi state and we’re he eyeing the ticket, none of the other aspirants would have furthered or reached where they are in their campaigns. His curriculum vitae, stature and eligibility dwarf them all. His connectivity is rivalled by none.

Adamu Adamu is a quiet achiever and not a loud and ambitious political goon. All the party has achieved from 2019 to date has its credit due to him. Were Mallam up for the ticket, it would hardly be much of a contest; for he can effortlessly have it, like taking away candy from a baby. So those stretching their neck muscles and cracking their knuckles should calm down. The gentleman is beyond their reach, and is fixated on making Bauchi state and Nigeria a better place.

Tahir is Talban Bauchi.