Malnutrition: FG, GAIN, others launch 5-year action plan

Worried by the high rate of malnutrition in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has launched a five-year action plan to tackle malnutrition in the country.

The plan was launched Thursday in Abuja as part of activities to commemorate the 2021 Nutrition Week.

The deputy director at the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Chito Nelson, said the aim of the event was to create awareness on the issues of nutrition.

Mrs. Nelson said the high indices of malnutrition in the country were worrisome and that it was important to reverse the trend.

According to her, the National Demographic and Health Survey of 2019 reports that exclusive breastfeeding in the country is low as the survey recorded only 29 per cent compliance.

Also speaking, the country director of GAIN, Dr. Michael Ojo, said the plan “if properly implemented will drive the coordination efforts toward ending malnutrition in the country.”

Ojo, who was represented by GAIN’s Head of Policy and Advocacy, Joyce Akpata, however, called on stakeholders to work together in order to achieve the goal of reversing malnutrition.

He said: “For the National Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN) to achieve its stated objective of reversing malnutrition, partnerships or alliance will be critical the between the government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), organised private sector, civil society, academia, local non-governmental organisations, international development partners and donors.

“But I will argue that perhaps even more important than these partnerships will be the leadership required to drive through the objectives of the plan of action and to coordinate the inputs and efforts of all these partners in an effective way. This is where the role and capacity of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning must be strengthened.”

