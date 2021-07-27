Maltreatment: Lawyer tasks widows, PLWDs on access to justice

The Principal Counsel of Egalitarian Chambers, Lagos, Barrister Oladipupo Osinubi, has urged widows and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to exploit legal opportunities in tackling human rights abuses, instead of allowing their rights to be infringed upon.



In an exclusive interview with Blueprint,Tuesday, in Abuja, Osinubi, who is also the Coordinator Agege axis, Lagos, for the Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre (REPLACE), said that there are retinue and copious human rights activists who are ready to take up and challenge ill-treatments on behalf of widows and PWDs.

He said: “The basic challenge confronting widows is the social and cultural ill treatment meted out to them right from the burial rites, where they are forced to drink the bath water of their dead husbands to shaving their head. The properties left over by their late spouse are also in most cases taken over by relatives. These are Instances of human rights abuse.



“The solution to these malaise is for the victims, in this case the widows, to be more proactive. They should be willing to speak up and not suffer in silence. There are retinue and copious human rights activists who are ready to take up and challenge these ill-treatments on behalf of widows.

“In fact, on 23rd June, 2021, the Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre (REPLACE), in partnership with Egalitarian Chambers and with the support of the British Council of Nigeria’s Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), held a Community Awareness Workshop on Improving Access to Legal Advice and Services for the Vulnerable Persons in Agege/Ifako Community at Ifakotuntun townhall, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos state.



“The awareness event, which focused on letting the indigents and vulnerable groups in this community know their legal rights and entitlements as well as how to seek legal assistance when needed, had widows and persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) in attendance as we provide pro bono services to vulnerable persons.”



He added: “The maltreatment of widows by in-laws and family members are against all principles of law, equity, natural justice and good conscience. There are legal and effective ways to tackle this evil. The basic being the victims taking the initiative to employ legal resources available, which are engaging the press and the public, in other words bring the problem to the public domain. Engaging legal practitioners and making use of resources provided by the court to enforce their Fundamental Human Rights is another effective way.



“PLWDs are marginalised and not well catered for. The ordinary man that is not having any disability is not enjoying amenities his counterpart in developed clime enjoys, let alone PLWDs. PLWDs needs more care and attention, but there are not readily provided by the government of the day. The only reprieve PLWD enjoy is from members of his family and few public spirited individuals and organisations. Thus, PLWD who wishes success in life, must of necessity put in extra effort to confront the added challenges life has thrust on him.

“On daily basis, based on referrals, Egalitarian Chambers has and is handling several cases of human rights abuses particularly relating to PLWDs and widows. Our office has intervened in police and court cases involving aforesaid clients. Most of these cases are handled pro bono or on a contingency bases. The myriads of cases are diverse and innumerable.”

