Maltreatment of aircraft pilots, recipe for disaster – Wabba

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Thursday, said it is a recipe for disaster for employers and stakeholders in the aviation sector to maltreat aircraft pilots and engineers in the country.

Comrade Wabba, who was speaking at the 15th National Delegates’ Conference and Symposium of National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) said these set of workers have made tremendous sacrifices that should not be neglected.

He further commended the association for the movement of essential provisions, including testing kits, medicines, masks, respirators, oxygen cylinders, food, and other critical life supporting materials during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The congress president also called for improved stimulus for the aviation sector so as to guarantee the jobs of aviation workers.

“It is heart breaking that despite the sacrifices and commitment invested in the service of humanity by our aircraft pilots and engineers, they are subjected to some of the most horrendous industrial mistreatments.

“For a sector where the sanity of air pilots and engineers is critical to their application to duty and to the safety of the passengers they carry, we hear of salary deductions, freezes and stoppages.

“This is a perfect recipe for disaster. It is only commonsensical that those in whose hands lie the fate of hundreds of lives and millions of dependents must not only be well taken care but must be seen to be well taken care of.

“In the same vein, we condemn the rising wave of anti-unionization practices in the aviation industry. It appears that there is a conspiracy by the management of some airlines in Nigeria to frustrate the organization of workers in their firms and kill trade unionism in the sector. We can assure such management that this conspiracy like the ones before it will die unsung.

“While it is not our intention to stall the recovery of the aviation sector post COVID-19, we will not also stand akimbo and watch the women and men who carry on their shoulders the work that turn the wheels of the sector subjected to inhumane work conditions.

“As we had done in the recent past, we will not hesitate to picket the operations of any airline or services company in the aviation sector found to be violating the rights of workers and trade unions.

“We wish to remind recalcitrant employers that the International Labour Organization (ILO) through its fundamental conventions 87 and 98 guarantee the right of every worker to join a trade union of their choice without coercion or intimidation.

