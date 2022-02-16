Mama Ifeayichukwu Omeje passes on, for burial February 22 in Enugu

The death has been announced of Mrs Susan Ifeayichukwu Omeje in Minna, Niger state.

Mrs Omeje passed on January 6 at the age of 67 years.

A statement Wednesday by the family spokesman, Mr Sunday N. Omeje, said the Omeje matriarch died after a brief illness.

Announcing the burial programme, the family said the wake comes up Monday February 21, 2022 at the late Mr Augustine O. Omeje’s residence Imiriki, Alor-Agu in Igbo Eze South local government area of Enugu state.

And on Tuesday, the statement added, “body leaves General Hospital Enugu Ezike to Omeje’s residence for burial service and interment.”

According to Omeje, the deceased is survived by Mr Victor Chukwudi Omeje, Mrs Chineye Florence Chukwuemeaka, Miss Ruth Chidibere Omeje, Mr Sunday Nnabuke Omeje, Mrs Amaka Christiana Patrick and Miss Blessing Oluchi Omeje.

The grandchildren are: Kamsi Precious Omeje; Kosi Omeje; Harmony Kamsisochukwu Chukwuemeka; Kosisochukwu Emmanuel Chukwuemeka; Kamsi Gift Patrick and Chidiya Patrick.

The statement described the late Omeje patriarch as “a loyal wife, dedicated mother and committed family person who lived her life in the service of the Lord and humanity”, saying she would be sorely missed by all.