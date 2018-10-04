Mama Taraba wins UDP governorship ticket

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, yesterday emerged winner of the United Democratic Party (UDP) governorship primary elections.

Alhassan got the unanimous endorsement of all the 224 delegates from the 16 local government areas of the state at the election supervised by the party national chairman, Chief Godwin Okoye.

All the 224 delegates cast their votes to affirm the election of Mama Taraba.

AbdulRazak Gidado, the only governorship aspirant of the party before the former minister joined last week, had earlier announced that he was stepping down for Alhassan.

The chairman praised the delegates for demonstrating unity of purpose by working in unity unmindful of whether some are new or old members.

He said the presence of the former senator and minister has increased their chances of producing the next governor of Taraba.

He said the UDP is convinced that Alhassan’s wealth of experience, clout and her large followers, who joined the UDP in the last one week, was the beginning of good things that would happen to the party nationwide.

He assured them of equal opportunities and the support and cooperation of the UDP National Secretariat.

Alhassan thanked the UDP and the followers for believing in her.

“I assure you that I will work round the clock to ensure that our enemies are put to shame by winning the governorship election in Taraba in 2019.

People must rally round the UDP because it is a party with great potential for the development of the state”, she said.

(NAN).

