Mambila hydro project: Failed promise or Buhari’s scorecard?

The importance of the Mambila hydro power project on both short term and long term cannot be over emphasised, especially at this very tough economic period locally, regionally and globally.

The President Muhammadu Buhari cum All Progressives Congress, APC, led government has often bragged about the strength and progress made in the area of infrastructure with very little resources.

Despite much promises and legal and financial settlement agreement towards the commencement of this project, till date nothing tangible can be said to be going on with less than 400 days to the end of the PMB administration.

Having signed yet a productive contract-deal with China, the government has not met all its contractual obligations; basic administrative bottlenecks to ensure effective supervision and monitoring of the project and strict adherence to the delivery timelines still resurrect as a major hindrance to the project.

The project guarantees 50,000 skilled jobs, 3,050 megawatts of hydro power electricty, short and long term economic spill over in the North-east region and the collective growth of the nation.

President Buhari, the ministers of justice and power and the National Assembly should undertake effective oversight to achieve delivery of this project and end Nigeria’s power deficit agony.

Hydropower is predicted by the International Energy Administration to become the “dominant source of flexible electricity by 2050.” With its many rivers, the International Renewable Energy Association recommends that Nigeria invests right to become a major exporter of electricity in West and Central Africa.

Angola is gaining a head start with over 3,000 megawatts in hydropower installed. Getting the concessions right for the Gurara, Tiga, Oyan, Challawa dams will be crucial. Meanwhile, the World Bank calculates that the country loses $28 billion or 2.0 per cent of its gross domestic products, GDP, annually due to power shortages.

Currently, the total national installed power generating capacity is 12,522 megawatts with just over 6,000 megawatts output realisable; only an average of 4,000 megawatts is supplied to Africa’s largest economy and population of over 200 million. Of the total, only 2,062 megawatts is hydropower, coming mainly from Jebba, Shiroro and Kainji.

Nigeria is a country with the world’s largest access to electricity deficit despite trillions of naira and multibillion-dollar debts piled up for coming generations. Wisdom demands that competent private sector investments should take the lead in closing the deficit.

The government should therefore open up the sector; fine-tune the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act to attract global private power sector giants to invest in renewable energy like hydro, solar, wind and waste.

Will President Buhari fulfill his promise to the North-east and Nigeria in yet another milestone infrastructure project or will the Mambila hydro power project go down as another white paper sham?

Ibrahim Mustapha,Pambegua,Kaduna state08169056963.

Share this:



Telegram

Print

Tweet

WhatsApp

