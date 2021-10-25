Mamman thanks Nasarawa APC stakeholders returning him as chairman



The chairman All Progressivvs Congress (APC) Nasarawa state John .W. Mamman, has lauded the stakeholders in the state for their cooperation and understanding to returned him the chairman of the party in state during the last convention.



He gave the charge in his office Monday, during an interview with newsmen in Lafia.



He equally registered his appreciation to governor Abdullahi Sule who is the leader of the party in the state, and other members of the National and state Assembly to include Senator Abdullahi Adamu ,Umaru Tanko Al-makura Godiya Akwashiki and speaker Nasarawa state house of Assembly Balarabe Abdullahi amongst other critical stakeholders for combining their efforts together to returned him the party chairman.



Mamman who was the immediate past interim caretaker committee chairman of APC returned substantive chairman, said that the exercise has further demonstrated that there is peace, unity and mutual understanding among party members in the state.



He promised to continue to work for the victory of the party, by taking a reflect of what happen during his term as a caretaker committee chairman and see where he would improve much better in order to deliver policies, programmes and manifestation of the party APC in the state.



According to him, “We intend to continue from where we stopped since my office is a continuity from caretaker to a period that they have given me their mandate to serv, basically we have to take a reflection of what happened and see where we can improve better.”



He therefore, urged citizens to continue to support the APC led administration of governor Abdullhi Sule and embrace unity and peaceful coexistence for development to thrive in the state.

