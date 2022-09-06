Mamora urges orderliness in the society

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Mamora has said that the maintenance of orderliness in all facets of society will enable the achievement of set objectives and goals.

The Minister stated this when the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutes (SSAUTHRIAI) paid a working visit recently.

Adeleke while addressing the trade union charged her to work in synergy and ensure orderly resolution of disputes and proper application of justice in order to maintain peace and progress in our various organisations.

According to the press statement signed by the deputy director press department (P&PR) FMSTI Mr. Atuora Obed that, on the issues that led to her strike, the Minister assured her that the challenges will be looked into so as to provide a lasting solution to them.

Earlier, the president of Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutes (SSAUTHRIAI), Dr. Benjamin Akintola said the core issue for the visit was due to the zero coordination of research institutes in Nigeria and to seek the assistance of the Ministry in solving and resolving the progress retarding issues.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

