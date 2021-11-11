Mamuda appointed Registrar of FUGA

The Governing Council of Federal University Gashua (FUGA) in Yobe state has approved the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Mamuda as substantive registrar, Muhammad Ahmad Ali as Bursar, Dr. Adam Gambo Saleh as Librarian and Engr. Ahmed Adamu Janga, as the Institution’s substantive director of works and Physical planning.

According to the acting Registrar of the institution, Mallam Ubayo Juji, their appointments followed consideration of the report and recommendation of the Institution’s Joint Council/Senate Selection Board at the Council’s Extra-Ordinary Meeting held on Thursday 11th November, 2021.

He said each of the appointees is to serve for a one-term period of five years.

Juji said Council’s approval for the appointments was in exercise of the powers conferred on it by Chapter 9 (1) of the University’s Establishment Act, 2020.

In a letter dated 11th November, 2021 to each of the appointees conveying the appointment, Juji congratulated them and wished them well in their respective positions.

Mamuda holds a PhD in Political Economy and Development Studies from University of Abuja. He also had B.sc (Hons) and M.sc in Political Science. He obtained his M.sc in Human Resources Management and Development from University of Salford, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Born on 23rd February, 1966 in Zaria, Kaduna state, he hails from Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

Until his appointment as the Registrar of Federal University, Gashua, he is the current Registrar Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa state. He is also the current Chairman of the Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities.