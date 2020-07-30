Man, 24, arrested for raping girl in Ogun

The police in Ogun state Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man, Godwin Akpan, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect, according to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, Thursday was arrested in Sango Ota area of the state.

Blueprint gathered that the sister of the victim filed a report at the Sango divisional police headquarters that the suspect raped her sister when she sent her on an errand.

The victim’s sister reported to the police that while she sent the victim to close the gate of their house at about 6pm Tuesday, July 28, the suspect who is their neighbor, forcefully dragged her to a room where he had sex with her against her wish.

The command’s spokesman said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Sango Ota, Godwin Idehai, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

When interrogated by the police, the suspect confessed that he committed the crime, but claimed not to know what came over him that made him to do it.

Oyeyemi stated that the victim had been taken to the general hospital for medical treatment and report.

He added that the commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.