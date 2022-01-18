Man, 25, commits suicide in Kwara over inability to pay debt



The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has revealed that one 25-year-old man Olakunle Obaoye, has reportedly killed himself by hanging over his inability to refray accumulated debts.



The deceased’s lifeless body was found hanging on a tree inside a bush at Erinmope village near Ayedun in Oke-ero local government area of the state,according to the Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).



It was gathered that the late Obaoye had suffered depression occasioned by his inability to pay his accumulated debts which prompted him to end his own life.



Kwara NSCDC’ s public relations officer Babawale Zaid Afolabi who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ilorin Tuesday said that the matter had been handed over to the police for further investigations and necessary actions.

” On Monday 17/01/2022:at about 1200 hours one Thomas Obaoye of Ayedun town went to our divisional office in the area to notify our men on ground about the demise of his brother Olakunle Obaoye, 25, whose lifeless body was found hanging on the three in what look like a suicide” Babawale disclosed.



He stressed further that NSCDC men from Ayedun Division later went to the scene of the incident and worked together with the relatives of the victim to bring down his corpse from the three. The dead body was later handed over to the family for proper burial”.