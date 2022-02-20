Man, 29, soffocates carrying mentainance work in petrol tanker



Men of the Kwara state fire service weekend recovered the body of a 29 year old man simly identified as Ahmed who suffocated in a petrol tanker in Ilorin Kwara state capital.

The deceased, who reportedly hailed from Ibadan was said to be a specialist in petrol tanker installation and mentainance work.

He was said to be carrying out a repair work at Bovas filling station in Ilorin with his boss, when he suddenly suffocated and passed on.

A statement by the Head media and publicity of the Kwara state fire service, Hassan Adekunle said the incident occurred around 7:25 pm on Saturday.

The statement reads, “A 29 years old tank installer/maintainer called Ahmed was recovered dead from petrol tank at a popular filling station in Ilorin capital of Kwara.

“The terrible incident occurred last night at about 19:25hrs, No. 157 Bovas Filling Station opposite Adisco Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

“The victim man actually came from Ibadan with his boss for the job. While they were performing the maintenance work inside the petrol tank at the filling station, he suddenly got suffocated and eventually died in the tank.

“However, firemen were able to evacuate the body from the tank and handed over to his boss Mr Abdulbasit Oladimeji.

“Report says, the casualty was too careless for his life without putting on the necessary safety gear before he engaged on the work.

“Therefore, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa urged the general public to be more safety conscious, particularly the workers to always endeavor to be using safety equipment at all time”.