Man, 34, murders 3-year-old friend’s child

A-34-year old man, Mr Onwele Anayo, was Thursday, arrested by the Anambra State Police command for allegedly killing a three-year-old child with a machete after sleeping in their father’s house.

According to a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspect who resides at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State, allegedly perpetrated the act on June 16, 2022 following a misunderstanding with the father.

“The Anambra State Police Operatives have today 16/6/2022 arrested one Mr Onwele Anayo ‘M’ aged 34years on the murder of Divine Eze ‘M’ aged 3yr residing in Hillview Estate, Nkwelle -Ezunaka.

“Preliminary information shows that the suspect visited the father of the victim yesterday 15/6/2022 and spent the night in the victim’s house. In the early hours of today 16/6/2022, an argument ensued between the father and the suspect.

“The suspect (Mr Anayo) took the child (Divine) as he was sleeping and killed him, by hitting him on the floor severally. Mr Anayo, carried a knife from the room, pursue the father around the house, threatening to kill him. Police Operatives have visited the scene and recovered the body of the child and investigation is ongoing. Further development will be communicated please,” he said.





