Man, 35 bags life imprisonment for raping 2-year-old girl in Ogun

An Abeokuta High Court, Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Adekunle Olalere to life imprisonment for raping a two years old girl.

Olalere was convicted on a one-count charge of having sexual intercourse with a minor after pleading not guilty to the charge against him.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi held that all evidence presented before the court by the prosecutor was tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.

Akinyemi said, “Based on the evidence, I find and hold that the convict, had sexual intercourse with the child and guilty has charged.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Oluyemisi Aruleba had told the court during trial that the convict committed the offence on March 22, 2017 at No 18, Bashorun street off unity road, Olowotedo area in Mowe area of Ogun.

According to her, the convict forcefully had sexual intercourse with a two year old girl ( name withheld).

Aruleba, said the victim’s mother was living with the convict, because she helps the wife to sell food stuff and other things

“The victim mother met her two year old daughter crying and noticed she was not walking well, she checked her daughter private part and noticed her virginal was swollen.

She took the child to the hospital where it was confirmed that there was presence of sperm cells in her Virginal and also revealed that the child had been sexually abused by the convict. She said.

The prosecution counsel, however, said the offences committed contravened Section 32 of the Child Right laws of Ogun 2006.