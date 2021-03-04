Man, 35, stabs wife to death in Anambra



Tragedy struck at Nise, Awka South local government area of Anambra state as 35-year-old man, Mr Kingsley Igwe, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab his wife, Mrs Onyinye Obi to death.



Igwe, who is currently in police net, reportedly perpetrated the act at their residence in Dueze street Otigba 3-3 area, a suburb of Onistha, Anambra state.

The Anambra Police command through its Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Muhammed had confirmed the report, adding that the suspect is already in the custody while the deceased corpse had been deposited to a morgue.



“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife one Oyinye Obi ‘f’ aged 31 years with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body. Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex hospital for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.



“Corpse deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy. The knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as exhibit. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has directed the DPO to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual cause of the incident,” he said.

