Man, 35, to die by hanging for killing police officer

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye of Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital has sentenced Abdulsalam Adinoyi to death by hanging.

Giving his judgment, Justice Ogunmoye said: ‘’I hold that the prosecution had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant, thus, implying his culpability in all the charges against him.

“The sole issues for determination are accordingly resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged, he is accordingly sentenced to death by hanging in counts 1, 2 and 3. May Almighty God have mercy on his soul. He is also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in count 4 and ten years imprisonment in count 5 with N10,000.00 as option of fine, he concluded.’’

Adinoyi was charged and arraigned on five count charges bothering on Armed Robbery, Murder, Terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms, contrary to sections 1 (2) (a) and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap C16, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, also Sections 316 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Sections 11 and 12 of the Ekiti State Kidnapping and Terrorism (Prohibition Law), 2015.

According to the charge, Abdul’s Adinoyi who hails from Okene in Kogi State, between 22nd of December, 2016 and 20th March, 2017 while armed with gun, attacked and robbed Sergeant Gana Jiya and other Police Officers at Check Point in Oye-Ekiti, murdered Sergeant Gana Jiya on the spot while other Police officers on duty sustained serious degree of gun wounds and carted away two AK-47 Assaulted Riffle, launched terrorism attack on people of Ekiti state and his environs and confessed to be a member of Boko Haram, unlawfully in possession of AK-47 Assaulted Riffle among others.