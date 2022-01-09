Man, 38, stabs mistress husband to death in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun state police command have arrested a 38 year-old man, Daniel Udoh, for stabbing to death one Emeka Umonko, the husband to the woman whom the suspect was allegedly having a secret love affair with.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint Sunday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Onipanu divisional headquarters, that the deceased who had been suspecting the suspect of going out with his wife, confronted and accused the suspect of having illicit affair with his wife, and this led to a serious fight between the two men.



The statement further reads, “While the fight was going on, the suspect, a commercial driver, brought out a knife and used it to stab the deceased severally at his back and chest, following which the deceased collapsed.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu division CSP Bamidele Job quickly detailed his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested, and the knife recovered as an exhibit.



“The victim, a welder, was rushed to state hospital Ota, but was unfortunately pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“The remains of the victim was subsequently deposited at Ifo general hospital mortuary for post mortem examination”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for further investigation, with the view to charge him to court as soon as investigation is concluded.