Man, 40 arrested for beating motorcyclist to death in Ogun



A-40-year-old man, Michael Salako was has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for beating a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada to death at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.



The arrest was contain in a press statement issued by the police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to Blueprint Sunday.



According to the statement, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Dpo Lafenwa divisional headquarters, that an Okada rider has been beaten to death at Sanni street, Lafenwa Abeokuta.



Upon the distress call, the Dpo CSP Samuel Aladegoroye, mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.



On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have known the deceased in their community informed the police that he asked the deceased to take him somewhere with his motorcycle the previous day and the deceased refused.



He stated further that when he saw him on that fateful day, he was trying to question him for his reasons for refusing to take him out the previous day and that led to fight between them.



He further added that, the deceased collapsed during the fight and gave up the ghost.



The corpse of the victim simply identified as Abudu has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.