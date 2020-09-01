Man, 41, seeks financial help to cure tumor



A 41-year-old man, Mr Raphael Chuka Okafor, bedridden with a diagnosed malignant and cancerous brain tumor, has sought for a financial help to manage his health challenges.

Okafor, a 2004 graduate of Public Administration from the University of Abuja, said he has accumulated outstanding medical bills of four million, seven hundred and thirty-eight thousand Naira waiting to be settled even as his health deteriorated.



A sister to the sick, Ms Euphemia Okafor, said “My family is passionately seeking financial assistance and prayers from members of the public as we are already in heavy debt and have sold virtually all worthwhile items of value we have. The inability to deposit more money has been affecting his weekly check-up and therapy by his doctors. This is the account number Euphemia Okafor, (phone No 0803 384 7533),GTB Plc Acct No 0032687968. No amount is too small please.



“Since the diagnosis in December 1999 by his doctors, he has been guest to many specialist doctors, Consultant Neurosurgeons, Radiologists, Radiation Oncologists, Physiotherapists across the country’s referral and University Teaching hospitals. He has undergone series of surgeries and other specialist attention that saw him spend weeks and months under these consultants.”

According to her, Okafor was working with the Justice Development and Peace Commission(JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha before the sickness pulled him down.



“He now depends on others for everything in life, including bathing, moving any part of his body and he feeds only through a pipe connected to his throat. This means that there must constantly be someone around him round the clock everyday. Due to paucity of funds, it has been difficult for the family to provide for his daily needs, expensive drugs that he must take daily, and the needed minder,” she added.





