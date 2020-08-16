Man, 43, hangs self in Osun



A 43-year-old man, Olawale Festus, weekend, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Osun state.



He was said to have hung himself in his cocoa shop at Oke-Ola area, Gbongan, headquarters of Ayedaade local government area of Osun state.



Reasons for the action taken by the deceased could not be ascertained as residents described him as a very popular person in the town.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incidence to our correspondent in Osun state.



She said the reason for the sad occurrence could not be confirmed as efforts are still on to ascertain the reason for his action.

