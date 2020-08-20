Man, 55, Kept in 30 years captivity regains freedom in Kano

The Kano state police command, Thursday rescued another 55-year-old man (identity undisclosed), kept in captivity for 30 years in Rogo town of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the story to news men in Kano, Thursday.

He, however, stated that information about the development was sketchy as the command was still waiting for report from the Divisional Police Officer of the area.

Blueprint gathered that the 55-year-old man was locked up by his family for 30 years over alleged mental derangement.

A picture of the man going viral on social media showed that one of his feet was bound to a heavy log in a room.

The man was said to have been rescued with the help of Human Rights Network, who alerted the security operatives about his plight in the area.

The rescue of the 55-year-old man brought to three the number of rescued persons that were kept incommunicado less than a week in the state.

It could be recalled last Thursday, one Ahmed Aminu, 32-years-old, confined by his father, Aminu Farawa in a garage for seven years was rescued by the police.

Similarly, on Sunday, a 40-year-old, Ibrahim Lawan held in captivity for 15 years in Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso local government area was also rescued by the police in the state.