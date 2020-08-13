Man, 56, arraigned for allegedly presenting false information to police



The Anambra state Command, Thursday, arraigned a 56-year-old man, Mr. Ben Ifeatu, for allegedly giving false information to the police.

Ifeatu allegedly wrote a petition to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bassey Abang, alleging that the traditional ruler of Isiagu community in Awka South Local Government Area (LGA), Igwe Austin Nwankwo, was parading a fake certificate of recognition.

When the matter came up on Thursday, August 13, 2023, at the Magistrate Court III, Awka, the prosecuting counsel, Augustine Obu, told the court that the accused, in a letter dated January 22, 2019, petitioned the commissioner of police in Anambra State that the Isiagu monarch, Austin Nwankwo, had no genuine certificate of recognition.

“Consequent upon the petition, the state police command swung into action, and arrested the traditional ruler for alleged forgery and false pretense. The command, subsequently, wrote the office of the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Matters in Anambra state.



“But, the state government, in its reply, said the certificate of recognition of Igwe Austin Nwankwo came from them, and was genuine. The command also went to Isiagu community, made random survey to get the opinion of the townspeople over Mr. Ifeatu’s claim that Igwe Austin Nwankwo had been intimidating people in the community; but nobody came out to bear witness that Igwe Nwankwo had been intimidating people of the town.

“Based on these findings, we released Igwe Austin Nwankwo on bail, and subsequently, arrested Mr. Ben Ifeatu for misleading the police by giving false information,” Mr. Obu said.



The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Augustine Obu, said the offence contravened Section 154, Sub A & B of the Criminal Code Law of Anambra state, 1991.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Nonye Anyaegbunam, after listening to the matter, adjourned till Wednesday, August 19, 2020, for continuation of hearing.