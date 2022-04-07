Man arrested for raping, killing neighbor in Ogun

A 23-year-old boy, Ikenna James, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for raping and killing his 29-year-old neighbor Oluwatoshin Adefisayo, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University.



The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi made this known in a press statement made available to Blueprint Thursday.



The suspect who according to Oyeyemi live in the same compound with the deceased, bargained with his friend who is now at large and they broke into the apartment of the deceased in the night through the ceiling while she was fast asleep, raped her before they strangled her.



The neighbors including the parents of the suspect woke up in the morning only to discover that the apartment of the deceased had been broken into.



The neighbors there and then invited the local vigilante to the scene, and while at the scene, Ikenna was seen coming down from the ceiling where he has been hiding after the dastardly act.



“He was quickly held down while distress call was made to the police at Ogijo divisional headquarters.



“The DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufeh Umoh, quickly led his men to the scene and got the suspect arrested.



“On interrogation, Ikenna James whose partner in crime has ran away confessed to the commission of the crime, he also informed the police that they decided to kill the victim after raping her because they discovered that she recognized them.



“Ikenna parents who described his arrest has good radiance to bad rubbish said they are already given up on him as he is the black sheep of the family. They also appealed to authority concerned to ensure that appropriate punishment is awarded to him”, the statement further reads

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.



He also directed that his accomplice must be hunted for and brought to book.