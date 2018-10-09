Man bags 14-year jail for impregnating daughter

Chief Magistrate J. O. Ejale of Evbuoriaria magistrate court in Edo state has sentenced one Friday Moses, a commercial motorcycle operator, to 14 years in prison with hard labour.

The convict was jailed for defiling and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter without an option of fine.

The magistrate said Moses’ ‘‘sentence is to serve as a lesson to the convict as well other child molesters.’’ A statement issued by the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, said ‘‘Moses, 42, who hails from Cross River state but resides in Edo was charged for defiling his daughter.’’ According to the statement, ‘‘the landmark judgement is the culmination of a long-drawn battle for justice for the affected minors.’’ It further disclosed that the efforts are in collaboration with the Child Protection Network (CPN).

The convict was accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, a primary 6 pupil since she lost her mother five years ago.

The victim, the first among three children, was said to be five months and two weeks pregnant.

She is presently in the protective custody of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for adequate care.

